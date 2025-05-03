"I carry Ghana on my neck and at my back" — King Promise

Award-winning singer King Promise says he takes great pride in representing Ghana through his music, ensuring that listeners can feel authentic Ghanaian vibes in every track.

According to him, this is reflected in both his word choices and his use of local languages.

Speaking in an interview with Dr. Pounds on Hitz FM, King Promise responded to a question about the newly launched Black Star Experience and how his music helps showcase Ghana and Africa on the global stage.

"I carry Ghana on my neck and at my back everywhere I go. I do make sure to let people who listen to my music feel the Ghanaian vibes," he stated.

He emphasized that his music resonates with audiences worldwide because of its authenticity and the cultural elements he weaves into his sound.

King Promise also credited part of his international appeal to his ability to blend different local dialects into his songs.

"That's why I speak many languages," he noted.

He concluded by sharing what fuels his passion for music, explaining that staying true to himself through his art brings him joy.

His words: "My music is always the truth about me, and that makes me feel good when singing them because it's real."

Watch Video below:

