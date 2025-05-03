ModernGhana logo
"My work speaks for itself" — King Promise speaks ahead of TGMA Artiste of the Year Award

Industry News King Promise
SAT, 03 MAY 2025
King Promise

Gregory Bortey Newman, known by his stage name King Promise, says he deserves to win Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) due to his consistent effort and notable impact on the music industry.

Speaking on HitzGallery on Hitz FM with Dr. Pound, the Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats star pointed to his achievements over the past year, noting that his body of work speaks volumes. He expressed that winning the award would be both a personal honor and an opportunity to further raise the profile of Ghanaian music on the world stage.

"I have been consistent and always put in much effort the year under review. I tried to be better than last year. The work speaks for itself. If this is the blessing that comes with it, I will gladly accept it," King Promise said when asked what makes him feel deserving of the award.

King Promise has earned 10 nominations at this year's TGMA, doubling his previous tally. He has toured extensively across Asia, Europe, and North America, enhancing his international appeal. Some of his recent fan favorites include “Terminator,” “Paris,” “Continental,” “Sexy,” and “Favourite Story.”

At the 2024 TGMA, he took home multiple awards, including Best Afropop Song, Best Afropop/Afrobeats Artiste, and Telecel Most Popular Song of the Year.

His team, led by public relations officer Tilly Akua Nipaa, believes his potential win would be entirely merit-based, highlighting his consistent performance and rising influence within the industry.

Watch the full interview below:

