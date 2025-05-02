Showboy was attacked before Akim Oda show — Management

Showboy

Ghanaian musician Showboy was allegedly attacked by a group of around 30 individuals before his show in Akim Manso.

According to one of his management team members, Don, the incident occurred when Showboy and his team arrived at the venue to prepare for the concert.

"Showboy and some crew members left earlier for his show at Akim Manso while he was preparing to join them later, only to receive a call that Showboy and the crew have been attacked at Akim Manso while moving to check the venue," the management narrated.

Don described the attack, saying, "The attackers broke the main entrance and jumped over the wall and started attacking Showboy and his crew."

A name mentioned in connection with the attack is Kay Tee, reportedly a former signee on Showboy's label, according to the host of UsayWetin on Hitz FM, Dr. Shine.

The management is currently awaiting a full report from the police regarding the incident. The motive behind the attack is yet to be confirmed.

