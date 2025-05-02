ModernGhana logo
EFCC arrests Nigerian influencer VeryDarkMan

Nigerian Influencer, VeryDarkManNigerian Influencer, VeryDarkMan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, or EFCC, has arrested Martins Vincent Otse, a well-known Nigerian social media influencer who goes by the handle VeryDarkMan, or VDM.

On Friday night, activist attorney Deji Adeyanju confirmed this in a post on his official Facebook page.

According to earlier reports by DavePlayBlogger on Instagram, VDM was arrested by Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) after he criticised the bank for allegedly allowing unauthorised transactions from his mother's account.

"A group of attorneys headed by the Head of our firm @Marvin_Omorogbe just met VDM's friend, who was arrested together with him in EFCC custody," according to an update from Adeyanju.

“VDM refused to come out of the cell; that he won’t see anyone. VDM was locked inside the GTB exit door for over 5 mins to enable EFCC to arrest him and his friend.

“We will be taking legal actions against GTB for the inhumane treatment meted out to our client,” he posted.

522025100236-rvmypdb553-img20250502200000

522025100236-0f72ylkxws-img20250502195928

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

