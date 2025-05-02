Singer Jill Sobule dies in home fire

Jill Sobule, an acclaimed singer-songwriter known for her groundbreaking LGBTQ+ hit “I Kissed a Girl,” has tragically died in a house fire.

Her publicist announced her death in Woodbury, Minnesota.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

The 66-year-old’s manager, John Porter, describes her as “a force of nature and human rights advocate” whose “music is woven into our culture.”

He said in a statement, “I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client and a friend today. I hope her music, memory, and legacy continue to live on and inspire others.”

White Lotus star Carrie Coon posted on social media: “Jill Sobule was so special. Heartbreaking news.”

Singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman shared a 2001 photo of herself with Jill Sobule on X, writing: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Jill Sobule. Let’s honor the incredible singer-songwriter she was by listening to her music.”

Originally planned as a Friday night performance in Denver, the event will now honor Sobule's life. Later this summer, there will be a formal memorial service.

The singer-songwriter put out 12 albums over the course of her three-decade career of singing and recording, exploring difficult subjects like the death sentence, anorexia nervosa, reproductive rights, and LGBTQ+ problems.

"Things Here Are Different," her debut album, came out in 1990.

Five years later, she became well-known thanks to her hit songs "Supermodel," which was included in the movie Clueless, and "I Kissed a Girl," which made it to the US Billboard Top 20 despite being banned by a number of southern radio stations.

Katy Perry's 2008 global success, 'I Kissed A Girl', which was not a cover but had the same title, reignited interest in her song.

In addition, Sobule starred in an off-Broadway musical that was autobiographical and included songs and anecdotes from her life.

An early proponent of crowdfunding, she raised tens of thousands of dollars from fans in 2008 to produce a new album despite being passed over by two major record labels and two independent labels going bankrupt below her.

About Sobule

On January 16, 1959, Sobule was born in Denver, Colorado.

She later performed with celebrities like Billy Bragg, Neil Young, and Cyndi Lauper. She claimed that she would "wing" her frequent live performances and never prepare a set list.

In 2019, she appeared in a cameo on a Simpsons episode.

She stated in an interview with The Associated Press in 2023: "I feel like I'm still a novice, but in a good manner. I haven't yet given it my all, and there is still so much to accomplish."

James and Mary Ellen Sobule, her brother and sister-in-law, as well as her nephews and relatives, survive her.

Report by Fox 9 video below:

