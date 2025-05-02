ModernGhana logo
Terry Waya discloses his wealth

General News Kiddwaya and dad
FRI, 02 MAY 2025
Kiddwaya and dad

Businessman Terry Waya, who is the father of reality TV star Kiddwaya, has disclosed how much money he makes.

The Benue-born billionaire estimates his net fortune at almost $2 billion.

In an interview with Oana Irimia, a Romanian media personality, he revealed.

Irimia asked: “What is your net worth as of today?”

Waya replied: “Maybe about 2.2 billion dollars.”

Waya is engaged in a number of commercial endeavors, such as investing, industry, and agriculture. At GT Carbon, he holds the position of executive director. His extravagant way of living, which includes pricey watches and opulent homes, has also drawn notice.

His son, Kiddwaya, made it apparent that he was on the Big Brother Naija reality show in 2020 for fun and not to win the cash prize.

Watch video below:

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

