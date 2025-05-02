Russell Brand released on bail following court appearance over sexual offense charges

Russell Brand has been released on bail after appearing before Westminster Magistrates' Court to face multiple charges of sexual offenses, including rape and indecent assault.

During the brief hearing, the 49-year-old British comedian and actor, who now resides in the United States, spoke only to confirm his name, address, and date of birth. He also affirmed his understanding of the bail conditions before being released.

Brand was formally charged last month by post with five offenses related to four separate women, with the alleged incidents spanning from 1999 to 2005. According to Sky News, the charges include one count of rape, one of oral rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault.

The allegations follow a high-profile investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches, published in September 2023.

The celebrity arrived at the court dressed in black jeans, an unbuttoned black shirt, and sunglasses. He remained composed and silent despite intense media attention and a heavy police presence.

Brand has consistently denied the allegations, saying he has "never engaged in non-consensual activity."

In court, he removed his sunglasses and stood while the charges were read out. Among the accusations, Brand is alleged to have raped a woman in Bournemouth in 1999, and in a separate incident, committed oral rape and sexual assault against another woman in Westminster in 2004. The latter reportedly involved groping the woman's breasts without her consent.

He is further accused of sexually assaulting a woman between 2004 and 2005 and indecently assaulting another in 2001 by "grabbing her arm and dragging her toward a men's toilet" — both incidents allegedly occurred in Westminster.

Brand confirmed both his UK and US addresses before the magistrate scheduled his next court appearance for May 30 at the Crown Court, informally known as the Old Bailey.

Following the hearing, Brand thanked the judge and exited the courtroom.

"I am now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court, and I'm incredibly grateful for that," Brand said in a video posted to X after the charges were made public.

In the same video, he expressed his eagerness to prove his innocence and noted he would be returning to the UK to face the legal process.

Brand rose to fame in the 2000s, hosting shows such as Big Brother’s Big Mouth and later a program on BBC Radio 2, which he left in 2008 following the “Sachsgate” scandal — involving an offensive voicemail left for actor Andrew Sachs.

He was married to pop star Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012. He now shares two daughters, Mabel and Peggy, with his wife Laura Gallacher, sister of television presenter Kirsty Gallacher.