"Rihanna constantly steals my clothes" — A$AP Rocky

American rapper A$AP Rocky, who is Rihanna's boyfriend, has disclosed that the billionaire frequently raids his closet.

The father of two claimed that he is not hesitant to dress in stereotypically feminine attire and that he also repays the singer by "stealing" some of her clothing.

A$AP in a recent episode of 'Vogue's The Run-Through' podcast, which is co-hosted by Chioma and Leah Faye Cooper, Rocky discussed defying gender stereotypes in fashion.

“I want to represent, I want to be a catalyst for daring men. I don’t know who drew the line between femininity or just being feminine and masculinity, excuse me. I don’t know who drew that line but I don’t see any barriers for me,” he said.

He added, “It’s not fair that, like, my girl [Rihanna] can just go in my closet and can just take anything from it and wear it. That goes both ways.

“She has pieces she doesn’t know that I actually stole, you get what I’m saying? She does it to me all the time. Sometimes you just see her in an interview or a paparazzi photo like, ‘Wait, there goes my Miu Miu jacket!’”

Watch video below:

