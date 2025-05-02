Funke Akindele declares his intention to run for political office again

After an earlier failed attempt, well-known Nigerian actress-turned-politician Funke Akindele has made her political aspirations public.

In 2023, Abdulazeez Adediran, the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) candidate for governor of Lagos State, had the actress as his running mate.

Funke Akindele deleted all politically connected posts from her social media page after they were defeated by Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But in response to her defeat, the actress, who had not commented on politics since 2023, declared her intention to run for office again in her most recent interview during the first live episode of the "WithChude" podcast.

She said, “I need to support. I need to give back. That’s why I went into politics. Getting into it, seeing violence, and shouting, then I started watching female politicians like Mummy Abike Dabiri and co. The way they speak, and command respect and authority. I’m like, you too go, you can do it.

“And I stood and spoke. I learnt that from there that you have to be bold, courageous, and strong. What would be would be. Fear will only put you in a place. So, all this I learnt from doing politics, and I got to know a lot of numbers. I got educated more and acquired more knowledge. You know, I’m reading more and knowing more about my country and my state. When I want to speak, I speak with statistics data. So, I’m glad that I went into politics. And ask me if I am going to do it again? Oh, yes.”

