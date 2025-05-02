"I played a key role in developing afrobeats" — Akon

Akon, the renowned Senegalese-American singer, has credited himself with playing a pivotal role in the global rise of Afrobeats, a music genre originating from West Africa.

In a recent interview with Sherri Shepherd, Akon reflected on his involvement in the genre's early development.

Akon recounted his experiences in Africa, particularly in Nigeria, where he collaborated with prominent artistes in the late 2000s.

He claimed that these collaborations were instrumental in shaping the Afrobeats sound.

"I was in Africa, and time just flew past... From there, I went to Nigeria. What we created in Nigeria was what you see and hear now as Afrobeats," Akon said.

He revealed that Wizkid was the first Nigerian artiste he signed in 2008, and went on to work with him and Banky W. Akon also claimed to have developed other notable artistes, including P-Square and Dbanj.

Today, Afrobeats continues to gain international recognition, with top artistes like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake and Davido performing at major global events and dominating international charts.

The genre's global appeal has cemented its position as one of Africa's most influential cultural exports.

Watch full interview below:

