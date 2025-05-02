ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

"I played a key role in developing afrobeats" — Akon

General News I played a key role in developing afrobeats — Akon
FRI, 02 MAY 2025

Akon, the renowned Senegalese-American singer, has credited himself with playing a pivotal role in the global rise of Afrobeats, a music genre originating from West Africa.

In a recent interview with Sherri Shepherd, Akon reflected on his involvement in the genre's early development.

Akon recounted his experiences in Africa, particularly in Nigeria, where he collaborated with prominent artistes in the late 2000s.

He claimed that these collaborations were instrumental in shaping the Afrobeats sound.

"I was in Africa, and time just flew past... From there, I went to Nigeria. What we created in Nigeria was what you see and hear now as Afrobeats," Akon said.

He revealed that Wizkid was the first Nigerian artiste he signed in 2008, and went on to work with him and Banky W. Akon also claimed to have developed other notable artistes, including P-Square and Dbanj.

Today, Afrobeats continues to gain international recognition, with top artistes like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake and Davido performing at major global events and dominating international charts.

The genre's global appeal has cemented its position as one of Africa's most influential cultural exports.

Watch full interview below:

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Retaliatory politics eroding public trust in political class — Afenyo-Markin

2 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin NPP will not sack Supreme Court judges when we come to power — Afenyo-Markin

2 hours ago

May Day: TUC demands total reset of pay regime in Ghana, says $1.28 for eight hours of work inadequate May Day: TUC demands total reset of pay regime in Ghana, says $1.28 for eight ho...

3 hours ago

Immediate past Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Kofi Agyepong We rejected unfair GHS888 for Zoomlion while sweepers take only GHS420 — Former ...

3 hours ago

May Day Parade: TUC Chairman, Secretary-General uncoordinated speeches against Mahama govt cooked,werent approved byleaders of Organised Labour — GFL May Day Parade: 'TUC Chairman, Secretary-General uncoordinated speeches against ...

3 hours ago

Minority NPP out of touch with military precedence — Defence Minister fires back Minority NPP out of touch with military precedence — Defence Minister fires back

3 hours ago

Deadly ambush at sand winning site leaves five dead in Eastern Region Deadly ambush at sand winning site leaves five dead in Eastern Region

3 hours ago

Omane Boamah tells NPPs mighty Minority to “get serious” over military reshuffle allegations Omane Boamah tells NPP's 'mighty' Minority to “get serious” over military reshuf...

3 hours ago

Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso ECOWAS far from achieving its objectives – Dr Antwi-Danso 

3 hours ago

Adutwum declares bid for NPP Flagbearer race, as Ken Agyapong’s 2028 intentions set stage for fierce contest Adutwum declares bid for NPP Flagbearer race, as Ken Agyapong’s 2028 intentions ...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line