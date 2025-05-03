Ghanaian Jollof Rice Taken A Notch Higher In Scandinavia( 🇬🇭 wins the Jollof war against 🇳🇬)

For readers and newcomers to food recipes, I will like to take you through the history of our popular mouth- watering Jollof rice in Africa. Jollof is one of the most common dishes in West Africa. There are several regional variations in name and ingredients but despite the variations, Jollof rice is "mutually intelligible" across the regions and has become the best known African dish outside our continent.

Based on its name, the origins of jollof rice can be traced to the Senegambian region that was ruled by the Jolof Empire. Jollof is believed to have originated in the Senegambia region of West Africa among the Wolof people, where it is known as benachin. Our mouth-watering jollof meal has travelled throughout the sub-region because of the frequent cultural exchange that goes on there.

It is said that every good thing deserves commendation hence i have taken it upon myself to Congratulate and commend Francii Kitchen, an online Kitchen Channel on youtube. The aim of my article is not about promoting or projecting someone`s business or organization but to bring to light a wonderful innovative and wonderful Cooking skills of Francisca Oppong a Dormaa Ahenkro native, a mother, a practical nurse and a Ghanaian based in Finland.

My little dig into her Youtube Channel description summarizes what got her into bringing out this idea of sharing all these her cooking, juice drinks making and baking experiences with all people around the world through her Youtube Channel.

To quote her, She writes: "Hello, Welcome to my amazing Channel where Cooking & Baking of all kinds of dishes are cooked. I love cooking & I enjoy it. This got me Excited to come out and share my creative cooking & baking experience with you. Thank you. Francii Kitchen: Home of Delicious food."

Though her Channel is just a couple of years in existence, She has clocked over 10,000 subscribers and over 100,000 views in all just within the first few months of her Channel`s existence which is very impressive.

For foodies lovers, Now let us dig more about her Super mouth watering Jollof Rice Recipe and many more Recipies of hers.

She tells us for preparing her Super tasty Jollof Rice Recipe, She uses the following Ingredients: Turkey wings, Chicken, Beef, Tomato paste, Fresh tomatoes, Onions mix,

pepper/paprika,cloves of garlic,Ginger,Rosemary,Aniseed,Thyme,Bay leaf,Spring onions,Onga cube,OMB herbs and spice blend,Salt to taste,Mix vegetables,Habanero pepper,Oil and Rice.

What even gets me excited more about her cooking skills is her Style of healthy Cooking and also her presentation of her cooks and the amazing way She moulds her jollof recipes as seen here in pictures. As i browse through her channel, these are some of the sumptuous food recipes i came accross; Bofrot/Puff Puff,Meatpies,Shortbread,Ky3r3ngaase Soup, (Dry Okra soup)Shito,Ripe plantain & beans,Pizza, Pan Cakes, shito etc

Indeed we say Weldone to Francii Kitchen-Finland. Keep flying the foodies flag of Ghana high at Francii Kitchen on Youtube and Facebook.

