Stay true to your craft and remain consistent — Sarkodie urges upcoming musicians 

Multiple award-winning rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has shared words of encouragement with young and aspiring musicians.

He observed that in today’s music industry, many artistes are judged based on unrealistic feedback and social media criticism, which can be discouraging.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, May 1, the reigning Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Decade advised budding talents not to lose hope if their songs don’t get massive airplay.

Instead, he urged them to focus on making good music for their loyal listeners and remain consistent, stressing that their moment of breakthrough will surely come.

“To all up-and-coming musicians… this era is a bit crazy because you feed off instant feedback to assess your career, but that ain’t realistic. I know it’s almost impossible to do otherwise, but you have to try,” he wrote.

“Just keep your head under the water and keep going. Most importantly, make sure you enjoy your art. Not every song will be huge on the airwaves, but that means nothing. Just make good art for your core audience and stay consistent!”