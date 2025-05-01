ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nigerian street-hop artist Portable jailed

  Thu, 01 May 2025
General News Nigerian street-hop artist Portable
THU, 01 MAY 2025
Nigerian street-hop artist Portable

Controversial Nigerian street-hop artist Portable is once again making headlines — this time for being sentenced to three months in prison, with an option to pay a ₦30,000 fine, after being found guilty on three counts, including assault and resisting arrest.

The case stems from a 2023 incident where Portable reportedly assaulted a police officer, Inspector Hammed Moshood, at Odogwu Bar in Ilogbo, Ogun State, leaving the officer injured.

After initially breaching bail conditions, Portable was later arrested and remanded before his sentencing at the Magistrate Court in Ifo.

The verdict has stirred fresh conversations online, with fans and critics divided over the leniency of the fine. As of now, Portable’s team has yet to issue an official statement.

This latest drama adds to the singer’s growing legal troubles.

He recently secured a ₦2 million bail in a case with the Ogun State government and is also entangled in a defamation lawsuit filed by Fuji legend Saheed Osupa.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Bawumia visits KNUST student stabbed during NPP thank your tour, donates GH¢50,000 for treatment Bawumia visits KNUST student stabbed during NPP thank your tour, donates GH¢50,0...

1 hour ago

Speak out when your bosses fail – President Mahama tells public sector workers 'Speak out when your bosses fail' – President Mahama tells public sector workers

1 hour ago

Ghanaians drink when theyre happy or sad, so why is GIHOC losing money – Mahama asks 'Ghanaians drink when they're happy or sad, so why is GIHOC losing money' – Maha...

1 hour ago

Adu Boahen diverted GHS1.5million monthly from Ghana Water Company Limited — AG reveals Adu Boahen diverted GHS1.5million monthly from Ghana Water Company Limited — AG ...

1 hour ago

May Day: It is not my intention to privatize ECG but we have to do something drastic to prevent total collapse – President Mahama May Day: 'It is not my intention to privatize ECG but we have to do something dr...

1 hour ago

“I’m ready to walk in the mud with you” – AG Ayine fires back A Plus over corruption claims “I’m ready to walk in the mud with you” – AG Ayine fires back A Plus over corrup...

2 hours ago

Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor Agriculture Estate initiative will create 16,000 jobs – Dr. Otokunor

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Galamsey fight is a complex one but we’ll not give up — Mahama

3 hours ago

Renowned Ghanaian legal practitioner, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare We need credible, well-resourced and independent Supreme Court, not a bloated on...

3 hours ago

CJ’s suspension: Mahama has not breached any provision of the Constitution — AG to GBA CJ’s suspension: Mahama has not breached any provision of the Constitution — AG ...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line