Nigerian street-hop artist Portable jailed

Controversial Nigerian street-hop artist Portable is once again making headlines — this time for being sentenced to three months in prison, with an option to pay a ₦30,000 fine, after being found guilty on three counts, including assault and resisting arrest.

The case stems from a 2023 incident where Portable reportedly assaulted a police officer, Inspector Hammed Moshood, at Odogwu Bar in Ilogbo, Ogun State, leaving the officer injured.

After initially breaching bail conditions, Portable was later arrested and remanded before his sentencing at the Magistrate Court in Ifo.

The verdict has stirred fresh conversations online, with fans and critics divided over the leniency of the fine. As of now, Portable’s team has yet to issue an official statement.

This latest drama adds to the singer’s growing legal troubles.

He recently secured a ₦2 million bail in a case with the Ogun State government and is also entangled in a defamation lawsuit filed by Fuji legend Saheed Osupa.