Skrewfaze beams with pride as son Gabriel Eshun joins US military

Skrewfaze and his son swearing in

Renowned Ghanaian hiplife producer and singer Skrewfaze is brimming with pride as he celebrates a major milestone in his son's life—Gabriel Eshun’s enlistment in the United States military.

The US-based musician took to TikTok to share a touching video of the moment Gabriel took his oath of enlistment. In the clip, Gabriel is seen dressed in a white T-shirt, black trousers, and sneakers, standing before an officer at the US Army Recruiting Command in Columbus, Ohio. The atmosphere is charged with emotion as family members, who accompanied him to the recruitment center, erupt in applause and cheers, capturing the moment on camera.

In an emotional caption, Skrewfaze expressed his pride in Gabriel’s decision, calling it a powerful reflection of his son’s character and courage. He praised the young man's determination and offered words of encouragement, while also cautioning him about the challenges ahead in military service.

Gabriel’s enlistment marks a proud chapter for the family, and Skrewfaze’s heartfelt message has resonated with many fans and followers online.

"Son, your decision to serve is a testament to your character and courage. I'm incredibly proud to call you my own. You'll face challenges, but you'll rise above them. You'll make memories, forge bonds, and grow into a remarkable leader. I'll be cheering you on every step of the way. Congratulations on this incredible journey! Your mother and I love u soo much !! ❤️❤️."

Gabriel follows in the footsteps of his elder sister, Lovelace, who successfully joined the US Air Force and graduated from the US Air Force Academy in 2024.

This marks another milestone for Skrewfaze's family, with Gabriel becoming the latest member to serve in the US military.

Watch the swearing-in video:

