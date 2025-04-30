ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Davido slams Nigerian leadership, praises entertainment industry for boosting nation’s image

Industry News Davido
WED, 30 APR 2025
Davido

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has criticized Nigeria’s leadership, calling the country's political administration one of the worst in the world.

In a recent interview with Ebro Darden of Apple Music, Davido said, "We [Nigerians], don’t have the best leaders. We have the worst governments."

Despite this, he praised the entertainment industry for reshaping global perceptions of Nigeria.

"I am happy that entertainment switched the narrative," Davido stated. "The music and entertainment industry in general, has impacted our country’s image abroad positively."

He also highlighted the growing appeal of Nigerian culture to international audiences.

"The entertainment industry is also attracting tourists to the country. Last December, there were more Americans than Nigerians in Lagos. I was like, what are you all doing here?"

"Back in the days, we used to be excited when coming to America but now, they are the ones coming to Lagos. It is not just music, it is the culture as a whole. If you go to Paris Fashion Week, about 80 per cent of the models are Africans, the same with the creative directors. It’s impressive."

Watch the full interview below:

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

36 minutes ago

Mahama to launch National Apprenticeship Programme in Tamale Mahama to launch National Apprenticeship Programme in Tamale

36 minutes ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia addressing party members Dumsor is back with Mahama Again – Bawumia

36 minutes ago

We were hired to cheer Ken Agyapong at NPP Thank You Tour – KNUST Jama Group We were hired to cheer Ken Agyapong at NPP Thank You Tour – KNUST Jama Group

2 hours ago

Nana Akomea, former Chief Executive of the State Transport Corporation (STC) NPP thank-you tour: ‘It’s good for Kennedy Agyapong to withdraw’ — Nana Akomea

2 hours ago

Gideon Tettey Tetteh GBA is now becoming a wing of NPP — NDC’s Gideon Tettey

3 hours ago

Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo What’s so special about CJ Torkornoo that NPP, GBA are fighting her suspension? ...

3 hours ago

May 5 demo is a fight for democracy — Minority joins CJ suspension protest 'May 5 demo is a fight for democracy' — Minority joins CJ suspension protest

3 hours ago

Director of Communications for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Thank-you tour: 'NPP needs to thank Ghanaians whether in defeat or victory' — Ah...

3 hours ago

CJs suspension: We won’t let a mere 6 million-elected gov’t destroy Ghana’s democracy — LPG CJ's suspension: 'We won’t let a mere 6 million-elected gov’t destroy Ghana’s de...

3 hours ago

Kwadwo Mpiani, former Chief of Staff under President John Agyekum Kufuors administration NPP post-election thank-you tour is a misplaced exercise — Kwadwo Mpiani

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line