Davido slams Nigerian leadership, praises entertainment industry for boosting nation’s image

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has criticized Nigeria’s leadership, calling the country's political administration one of the worst in the world.

In a recent interview with Ebro Darden of Apple Music, Davido said, "We [Nigerians], don’t have the best leaders. We have the worst governments."

Despite this, he praised the entertainment industry for reshaping global perceptions of Nigeria.

"I am happy that entertainment switched the narrative," Davido stated. "The music and entertainment industry in general, has impacted our country’s image abroad positively."

He also highlighted the growing appeal of Nigerian culture to international audiences.

"The entertainment industry is also attracting tourists to the country. Last December, there were more Americans than Nigerians in Lagos. I was like, what are you all doing here?"

"Back in the days, we used to be excited when coming to America but now, they are the ones coming to Lagos. It is not just music, it is the culture as a whole. If you go to Paris Fashion Week, about 80 per cent of the models are Africans, the same with the creative directors. It’s impressive."

Watch the full interview below:

