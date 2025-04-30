ModernGhana logo
'My life just restarted, allow me enjoy this moment' – Skales tells fans

SkalesSkales

Following Barcelona's adolescent sensation Lamine Yamal's viral dance, Nigerian singer Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known by his stage as Skales, has claimed that his life has been revitalized since his hit song "Shake Body" is again in the top ten years after it was first released.

He pleaded with his followers to let him savor the moment without making comparisons.

He thanked God for the unanticipated favor and asked his supporters and coworkers to work with him for further development.

On his X handle, he wrote, “I feel like my life just restarted again … I’m nothing but a learner pls allow me to enjoy this moment without disrespecting anyone that has achieved way more than me … God is the greatest … let’s grow together yall.”

Recall that Skales met with Yamal over the weekend after Barcelona’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Real Madrid to claim the Copa del Rey title at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla.

He also met the rising star’s mom.
Skales’ 2015 hit, ‘Shake Body,’ gained newfound popularity, following a viral moment where Spanish stars Yamal, Nico Williams, and Samu Omorodion danced to the track.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

