Rapper Guru sworn in as member of University of Ghana Governing Council

Rapper and student leader, Maradona Adjei Yeboah known as Guru, has been officially sworn in as a member of the University of Ghana (UG) Governing Council.

The ceremony took place on April 25, 2025, at the University's campus and was led by the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu. Guru, who is currently the President of the University of Ghana Students' Representative Council (SRC), now adds this new role to his achievements.

Known for hit songs like “Lapaz Toyota” and “Akwaaba,” Guru has balanced his music career with leadership, working to improve student welfare and academic policies.

At the event, Mr. Iddrisu encouraged the new council members to help UG maintain its reputation as a top university. The new Chairperson of the Council, Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew, also promised to continue building on UG's strong legacy.

The 19-member council includes other notable names such as UG Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, former Stanbic Bank MD, Dr. Alhassan Andani, and George Agyekum Donkor from the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development.

The new council is expected to focus on improving research, expanding digital learning, supporting students, and strengthening ties with industries.

