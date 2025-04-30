ModernGhana logo
Blackstar Experience to be launched on May 1

The Blackstar Experience, the overarching programme for the tourism, culture, and creative arts industries, will be launched on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Freedom and Justice Monument at the Black Star Square in Accra.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the Coordinator of the Blackstar Experience, Rex Owusu Marfo.

Described as the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) flagship culture, arts, and tourism brand, the Blackstar Experience aims to redefine and affirm Ghanaian identity, attract investment, create jobs, and boost tourism. The initiative will feature year-round celebrations across major entertainment, artistic, and educational disciplines.

According to President John Dramani Mahama, the Blackstar Experience will be a key government initiative intended to establish Ghana as the gateway to Africa for the global diaspora.Ghanaian fashion

He noted that the programme, captured in the NDC’s 2024 manifesto, will showcase curated cultural, historical, and creative arts experiences. These will be developed in partnership with the private sector, diplomatic missions, and various ministries, departments, and agencies.

President Mahama added that the Blackstar Experience will include activities such as concert party competitions, film events, and street carnivals.

“The Pan-African Month will be a part of the Blackstar Experience. It will include street carnivals, film week, fashion festivals, food fairs, theatrical and drama performances, concert party competitions, and monthly domestic tourism destinations,” he stated.

The President made these remarks during his presentation of the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on February 27, 2025.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha-nii-okai-inusah

