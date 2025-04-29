ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'I thought the plane was a metal bird' – Akon recalls his first time leaving Senegal

  Tue, 29 Apr 2025
Industry News I thought the plane was a metal bird – Akon recalls his first time leaving Senegal
TUE, 29 APR 2025

Akon has never shied away from his roots, and in a heartwarming conversation on The Sherri Show monitored by MyNewsGh, the Senegalese-American singer got personal about his journey from the small village of Kawak to becoming a global superstar.

“I just feel blessed every single day I wake up,” Akon shared. “Only because I knew how it used to be versus how it is now.”

Reflecting on his earliest memories, Akon confessed he had no idea what America even was when he was growing up. “The concept of the United States wasn’t even in my mind,” he said. “I just know I was a young kid from Kawak… and one day I’m on a plane, which I thought was a metal bird.”

His first flight was filled with fear. “I was fighting everybody, thinking I was actually going into an actual bird,” he laughed. “Imagine coming from horses and carriages to an airplane flying in the air.”

The culture shock didn’t end there. Landing in New York, he saw buildings that “reach the sky” and couldn’t believe his eyes. “I thought I died and went to heaven,” he said. “I had never seen anything like that before.”

Even his first meal in America left a mark. “Frosted Flakes. The most delicious cereal. That was my first meal,” he recalled, smiling.

These experiences, Akon explained, have deeply shaped his mission in life. “I don’t think God put me on this earth to just sing and dance,” he said. “There has to be something bigger.”

For Akon, that “something bigger” is giving back to Africa. Through his Konfidence Foundation, he’s helped remodel schools, install air conditioning, and build playgrounds in rural areas. The efforts then expanded to providing electricity. “I feel like that’s my purpose — to help rebuild Africa.”

-mynewsgh

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

BoG mops up GH¢9.1bn excess liquidity with 56-day bill auction to tame inflation BoG mops up GH¢9.1bn excess liquidity with 56-day bill auction to tame inflation...

4 hours ago

Paul Kofi Mante, Managing Director of EDC Investment Limited 96% of Ghanaian pensioners live on GH¢5,000 or less monthly – Paul Kofi Mante

4 hours ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay 'I wish they wouldn’t do that' – Freddie Blay on his death rumours

4 hours ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay NPP’s loss not about arrogance of power, it was economic hardship – Freddie Blay

4 hours ago

Scholarship Secretariat to clear 39million student loan mess left by Akufo-Addos govt Scholarship Secretariat to clear £39million student loan mess left by Akufo-Addo...

4 hours ago

Govt will extend student loan scheme to private tertiary institutions – Haruna Iddrisu Govt will extend student loan scheme to private tertiary institutions – Haruna I...

5 hours ago

35% of teenagers in mining communities attend school – CRI Report 35% of teenagers in mining communities attend school – CRI Report

5 hours ago

Two persons convicted for traffickingNigerian ladies to Ghana for prostitution Two persons convicted for trafficking Nigerian ladies to Ghana for prostitution

5 hours ago

Mahama names MMDCE nominees for all 33 assemblies in Eastern Region Mahama names MMDCE nominees for all 33 assemblies in Eastern Region

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line