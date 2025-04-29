'I was talking about Jesus and they tried to shut me down' — Odumodublvck explains why his mic was turned off during Headies Awards

Odumodu blvck

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck took to social media to share his thoughts on why his microphone was turned off during his acceptance speech at the 17th Headies Awards.

He believes the act was intentional because he was speaking about his faith, stating, "I was talking about Jesus and they tried to shut me down."

According to Odumodublvck, had he been speaking about Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the mic would have remained on.

Despite the disruption, he stood his ground and refused to leave the stage, prompting the organizers to restore his microphone.

He later expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue, saying, "Jesus is King. He is before, now, and forever."

The incident has sparked mixed reactions from fans. Some criticized the Headies organizers for what they saw as disrespect toward the artist, while others applauded Odumodublvck for boldly standing by his faith.

His determination to finish his speech and credit Jesus for his success struck a chord with many.