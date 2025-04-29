Davido educate OdumoduBlvck about the importance of winning Next Rated award at Headies

At the 17th Headies Awards, rapper OdumoduBlvck won the coveted Next Rated award, securing more votes than fellow nominees Shallipopi, Qing Madi, Ayo Maff, and Nasboi.

Afrobeats superstar Davido, who claimed the same honor in 2013, presented the trophy to the rising star. In a viral video circulating on social media, Davido called OdumoduBlvck to personally congratulate him on his win, sharing that the award has been a milestone for some of Afrobeats’ most iconic figures, including Grammy-winning Wizkid and pioneering artist Wande Coal.

According to Davido, winning the Next Rated award is a clear sign that an artist's career is flourishing.

OdumoduBlvck's triumph places him alongside a prestigious list of past winners such as Wande Coal, Wizkid, Davido, Omawumi, Sean Tizzle, Reekado Banks, Rema, Omah Lay, and BNXN.

The rapper’s meteoric rise is further highlighted by the fact that he is the first to win both the Next Rated and Rookie of the Year awards, solidifying his position in the Nigerian music scene.

Having burst onto the scene in 2022 with his hit song "Picanto," featuring Zlatan, OdumoduBlvck quickly became one of the most prominent figures in Nigerian and African hip-hop. His music has garnered praise from top Afrobeats artists like Olamide, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido, who also collaborated with him on the popular track "Five."

His 2023 hit "Declan Rice," from his project Eziokwu, was used to announce the England international’s historic move to Arsenal, further amplifying his international reach.

OdumoduBlvck’s 2025 is already off to a strong start, as he launched his new project, The Machine Is Coming, a precursor to his highly anticipated album, The Industry Machine.

Watch video below:

