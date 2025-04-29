'Stop showing my movies if you won't pay' — Lilwin warns TV Stations

Ghanaian actor Kojo Nkansah, also known as Lilwin, has sent a stern warning to Ghanaian Television stations to avoid showing his content on their various TV stations without authorisation.

According to Lilwin, these TV stations pay for foreign content over local productions, despite needing financial investment.

"We have a lot of movies and series here in Ghana but the CEOs don't want to buy them. If any TV station shows my movies or series, I will charge such station four times the cost involved in such production," he warns.

Lilwin pointed out that local TV stations often showcase outdated movies purchased at low prices as GHC 200 and GHC 300, instead of supporting new and innovative local content.

"Such TV stations show old movies they've bought in past years for Ghc100 and Ghc300 which is total wickedness," he stated.

The actor's concerns highlight the challenges faced by Ghana's movie industry, where local content is often overlooked in favor of foreign productions, especially Nigerian movies and telenovelas.

Watch video below:

