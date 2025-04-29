ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 29 Apr 2025 Industry News

Carter Efe slams Headies Organizers over Mohbad’s Posthumous nomination

Carter EfeCarter Efe

Popular musician and comedian Carter Efe has criticised the organisers of the Headies Awards for nominating late singer Mohbad, accusing them of using his name for publicity.

Mohbad, who passed away in 2023, received nominations in two categories at the 17th edition of the awards: Viewers’ Choice Award for his collaboration with Chike, and Best Street-Hop Artiste of the Year.

During the event held in Lagos on Sunday, his widow, Omowunmi, and their son accepted a posthumous honor on his behalf.

In a video shared on social media and cited by DAILY POST, Carter Efe questioned the organizers' motives, pointing out that Mohbad was never recognized by the Headies while he was alive.

He said in pidgin: “Why Headies dey misbehave now, them go dey nominate Mohbad? Wetin makes them nominate Mohbad? But when the boy was alive them no go give am o. Anything for the clout na him Headies go dey do.”

Video below:

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
