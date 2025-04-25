Jude Okoye freed from EFCC custody after two months

After being detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for more than two months, Jude Okoye, the former manager and older brother of the legendary P-Square group, has finally been released.

Fans and relatives were ecstatic about his release, particularly Paul Okoye (Rudeboy), his younger brother, who posted a celebration on Instagram.

“Jude is finally out after 2 months+… all their efforts to frustrate his bail have finally collapsed. Welcome home, brother @judeengees. And happy birthday,” Rudeboy wrote.

There was a hint of tension that suggested unresolved family concerns and was probably directed at their estranged brother, Peter Okoye.

Jude's release after a protracted legal struggle after he was arraigned on allegations of money laundering totaling $1 million, ₦1.38 billion, and €34,537.59.

He was previously granted bail by Lagos court Justice Alexander Owoeye, provided he produced two sureties, each worth ₦100 million. He was also prohibited from leaving the country by the court.

After fulfilling the conditions of his bail, Jude was temporarily jailed again, but according to sources, all requirements have already been met, and he is now back at home.

His release is a significant step in a well-known case that has drawn interest from the legal and entertainment communities in Nigeria.