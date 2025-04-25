ModernGhana logo
Afia Schwarzenegger teases Ayisha Modi amidst feud with Stonebwoy

Ghanaian media personality and comedian Afia Schwarzenegger has taken a swipe at her nemesis Ayisha Modi amidst the latter's ongoing feud with dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

In a series of videos posted on April 24, 2025, Afia Schwarzenegger sarcastically credited Ayisha Modi with financing Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican, contributing to Ghana's national anthem, and designing Kwame Nkrumah's iconic Independence speech outfits.

This latest jab follows Ayisha Modi's recent claims of helping several celebrities, including Stonebwoy, without receiving proper recognition. Ayisha has been calling out Stonebwoy, who cut ties with her three years ago, but the musician has yet to respond.

The tension between Afia Schwarzenegger and Ayisha Modi stems from past accusations, with Ayisha claiming to have bought Afia several items, including a phone, and Afia accusing Ayisha of spreading false claims about her personal life. Afia's recent videos appear to be a retaliatory move, further escalating the feud between the two personalities.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
