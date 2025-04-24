ModernGhana logo
I was expelled from Pope John SHS in final year for pursuing music career — D-Black reveals

Industry News D-Black
THU, 24 APR 2025
D-Black

Ghanaian rapper D-Black has revealed that he was expelled from Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary in his final year for repeatedly breaching school rules to pursue his music career.

In a recent interview, D-Black explained that his love of music conflicted with the rigorous rules of the Catholic boys' school.

"I got kicked out in my final year," D-Black said. "When you're in boarding school, the first time you break the rules, you get suspended. The second time, you're deboardinized. And the third time, you get kicked out."

D-Black's first infraction was leaving the boarding school in Koforidua without authorization to record songs with prominent artists Obrafour and Edem in Accra. "I had an opportunity to record in a studio... They invited us to be on a compilation album. That was my first suspension," he recalled.

Despite the warning, D-Black continued to breach school rules, sneaking off to Accra to record music, which led to more severe sanctions.

His third offence, returning to class late from a weekend trip to Accra despite being deboarded, ultimately led to his expulsion after a disciplinary committee hearing. "They kicked us out, about five of us," he concluded.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment Reporter

