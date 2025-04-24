ModernGhana logo
Michael Afranie sets record straight on Agya Koo's AshantiFest snub

Veteran Kumawood actor Michael Afranie has spoken out about his colleague Agya Koo's absence from the Ashanti Festival celebrations.

Contrary to speculation that Agya Koo was sidelined due to his NPP affiliations, Michael Afranie insists that no one was excluded from the events.

According to Michael Afranie, he and his Kumawood All Stars group decided to participate in the celebrations, performing a drama play similar to their TV shows.

He believes Agya Koo's absence might be due to his own personal reasons, rather than any deliberate exclusion. Michael Afranie suggests that Agya Koo's guilty conscience over his outspoken NPP support might be a factor in his decision not to attend.

"Agya Koo didn't need a special invitation since he's based in the Ashanti Region," Michael Afranie explained. "If he had decided to join us, he would have been welcomed. Nobody had any personal issue with him."

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
