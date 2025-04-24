ModernGhana logo
From Kenkey seller to Gospel Star: ACP Kofi Sarpong's inspiring journey

THU, 24 APR 2025

Gospel artist and Assistant Commissioner of Police Kofi Sarpong shares his remarkable story of perseverance and determination.

Growing up, Kofi's family faced significant financial challenges, with his mother struggling to care for numerous dependents, including orphans.

Due to financial constraints, Kofi dropped out of school multiple times. However, at age 13, he took his destiny into his own hands and started preparing and selling kenkey to fund his education. His hard work paid off, and he was able to continue his studies.

Kofi's entrepreneurial spirit and resourcefulness enabled him to pursue his goals. He mastered various types of kenkey, including Ga and Fante kenkey, and sold them to support himself through secondary school.

Today, Kofi Sarpong is a successful gospel artist and respected law enforcement officer, serving as an inspiration to many.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
