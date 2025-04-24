Shatta Wale fights critics in recent post

Shatta Wale preaches contentment

Popular Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has lashed out at critics who have questioned his music style and consistency.

In a Facebook post, he addressed those who he feels failed to appreciate his contributions to the entertainment industry during his peak years. Shatta Wale expressed frustration over fans prioritizing industry trends, branding, and international recognition over genuine artistry and consistency.

Read post below:

"We were releasing our songs back to back but most of you got caught up with who is trending/branding and who is wining award and traveling but that didn’t stop me. Today I see most of you talk about 2016,2017,2018 shatta wale … Learn how to be content with what you have today cuz your blessing from God cannot be scripted by Man kind but only God !!!!I AM THE MASTER TREND-SETTER !!!!!ALWAYS REMEMBER SM GOD IS A BIG GOD !! I have learnt a lot in this life so allow yourselves for us to learn and grow together about life and prosperity and the blessings of GOD. With all you said , See the lifestyle"

Despite the lack of acknowledgment, Shatta Wale remained committed to entertaining Ghanaians.

He urged Ghanaians to embrace contentment and trust in divine blessings rather than human validation, stating, "Learn how to be content with what you have today cuz your blessing from God cannot be scripted by Mankind but only God!!!!"