ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Grammy Awards not for you; respect TGMAs — Rex Omar to Ghanaian singers

Industry News Grammy Awards not for you; respect TGMAs — Rex Omar to Ghanaian singers
WED, 23 APR 2025

Veteran musician and Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has criticised what he describes as the growing obsession of Ghanaian artistes with the Grammy Awards.

According to him, Ghanaian musicians, critics, and fans often use the Grammys and other international awards, such as the BET Awards, as benchmarks of success—an attitude he believes undermines the relevance of local award schemes.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Omar, who also serves as a Presidential Staffer in charge of the Black Stars Experience, reminded artistes that the Grammy Awards were created for musicians in the United States and not necessarily to serve the aspirations of African creatives.

“Sometimes when I hear Ghanaians talk, Grammy is for America. So, if you disrespect the Ghana Music Awards and you think you want to go to the Grammy, I don’t understand it. Because Grammy was not created for you,” he said.

He added, “BET is an American TV station that ended up also doing their own awards. You get what I mean? So the whole situation is, we have to believe in ourselves and the things we do in Ghana.”

Rex Omar further emphasised the need to strengthen the local music industry by investing in structures that uplift homegrown talent.

“It’s a whole value chain and ecosystem that must be developed to make any meaningful impact,” he stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 minutes ago

Were sorry for the disappointment, give us another chance — NPP begs Ghanaians "We're sorry for the disappointment, give us another chance" — NPP begs Ghanaian...

47 minutes ago

The National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah NPP post-election thank you tour not a subtle attempt to make Bawumia 2028 candi...

51 minutes ago

Election 2024: Mahama won because 2.1 million NPP supporters didn’t vote – Bawumia Election 2024: Mahama won because 2.1 million NPP supporters didn’t vote – Bawum...

58 minutes ago

GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour Repeal LI 2462, declare state of emergency in galamsey areas — GJA to government

1 hour ago

Dr. Abubakar Bawah Abdulai, President Mahama appoints Bawah Abdulai new CEO of Tamale Teaching Hospital

1 hour ago

We haven’t detained our officers accused of wrongfully arresting a judge — Police We haven’t detained our officers accused of wrongfully arresting a judge — Polic...

1 hour ago

President Mahama crippling Ghana’s democracy; NPP will fight his dictatorship — Ahiagbah President Mahama crippling Ghana’s democracy; NPP will fight his dictatorship — ...

2 hours ago

Bawumia urges former contenders to join him on ‘Thank You Tour’ Bawumia urges former contenders to join him on ‘Thank You Tour’

2 hours ago

Heres Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s response to Senior Police Officer’s petition seeking her removal Here's Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s response to Senior Police Officer’s pe...

2 hours ago

Heres Chief Justice’s Gertrude Torkornoo response to private citizens petition seeking her removal Here's Chief Justice’s Gertrude Torkornoo response to private citizen's petition...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line