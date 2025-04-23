Grammy Awards not for you; respect TGMAs — Rex Omar to Ghanaian singers

Veteran musician and Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has criticised what he describes as the growing obsession of Ghanaian artistes with the Grammy Awards.

According to him, Ghanaian musicians, critics, and fans often use the Grammys and other international awards, such as the BET Awards, as benchmarks of success—an attitude he believes undermines the relevance of local award schemes.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Omar, who also serves as a Presidential Staffer in charge of the Black Stars Experience, reminded artistes that the Grammy Awards were created for musicians in the United States and not necessarily to serve the aspirations of African creatives.

“Sometimes when I hear Ghanaians talk, Grammy is for America. So, if you disrespect the Ghana Music Awards and you think you want to go to the Grammy, I don’t understand it. Because Grammy was not created for you,” he said.

He added, “BET is an American TV station that ended up also doing their own awards. You get what I mean? So the whole situation is, we have to believe in ourselves and the things we do in Ghana.”

Rex Omar further emphasised the need to strengthen the local music industry by investing in structures that uplift homegrown talent.

“It’s a whole value chain and ecosystem that must be developed to make any meaningful impact,” he stated.