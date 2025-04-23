Judge refuses to postpone Diddy’s sex trafficking trial

A U.S. District Judge, Arun Subramanian, has denied Sean “Diddy” Combs' request to delay his upcoming federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial, setting jury selection for May 5 and opening statements for May 12.

Combs' legal team had asked for a two‑month postponement, arguing that they needed more time to review evidence following a new superseding indictment filed on April 4.

During the April 18 hearing in Manhattan, Judge Subramanian rebuffed the delay request as an improper “fishing expedition” for additional evidence, noting that Combs is represented by at least four attorneys and has ample time to prepare.

He also ruled that government witnesses may testify under pseudonyms to protect their identities and declined to dismiss any of the charges in the indictment.

Combs, 55, who has pleaded not guilty to five counts including racketeering and sex trafficking, has been held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest. Prosecutors allege that Combs exploited his fame and industry influence over two decades to intimidate, coerce, and abuse women—employing tactics ranging from blackmail and physical violence to orchestrated “freak off” encounters involving sex workers.