"21 eggs, pictures of me and my husband were found in calabash at my workplace" — Celestine Donkor reveals 'Juju' plot against her

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah II Contributor
Industry News Gospel musician Celestine Donkor
TUE, 22 APR 2025
Gospel musician Celestine Donkor

'Juju' in the music scene is taking a tragic turn, especially in the gospel fraternity, meant to preach the gospel through music inspired by the word of God.

In an interview with DjQwequ on Ahomka 99.5 FM, gospel musician Celestine Donkor added her view to the perception people have about the use of 'juju', to cause harm to colleagues in the music scene.

"I never believed it at first, but a calabash was found at my workplace containing my picture and that of my husband together with 21 eggs and other items meant to work against me and my husband," she revealed. "After prayers and investigations, we discovered it was the work of a fellow gospel artiste."

This experience has led her to believe that 'juju' is indeed present in the music industry.

Celestine Donkor advises her fellow musicians to resist the temptation of using 'juju' and instead trust in God to elevate their careers. "Believe God to raise you up," she urged.

Her comments shed light on the darker side of the music industry, where some artists resort to supernatural means to gain an edge over their peers.

