Kobby Kyei withdraws from MTN Heroes of Change Awards

Online journalist and youth empowerment advocate Kobby Kyei

Online journalist and youth empowerment advocate Kobby Kyei has announced his withdrawal from the MTN Heroes of Change Awards in the Digital Heroes category.

Despite being honored by the nomination, Kobby Kyei cited disagreements with certain award modalities as the reason for his decision.

In a statement, Kobby Kyei expressed his gratitude for the recognition from MTN and its committee.

However, he emphasised the importance of transparent criteria and a fair process that aligns with the values he upholds.

Due to recent discussions around the award guidelines, Kobby Kyei felt compelled to withdraw his nomination to preserve the integrity of his work and principles.

Kobby Kyei congratulated his fellow nominees for their outstanding contributions to digital media and community impact.

He also extended his best wishes to each contender and expressed his desire to collaborate on initiatives that drive positive change across Ghana and beyond.

Kobby Kyei's decision to withdraw from the MTN Heroes of Change Awards reflects his commitment to transparency and fairness.

By standing by the standards he champions on his platform, Kobby Kyei demonstrates his dedication to upholding the integrity of his work and principles.

Kobby Kyei's statement serves as a message to fellow change-makers and advocates. It highlights the importance of staying true to one's values and principles, even in the face of recognition and accolades.

By prioritising integrity and transparency, individuals can maintain their credibility and continue to drive positive change in their communities.