A Stone for the Kings: Who truly deserves Artiste of the Year at the 26th TGMAs?

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) have long been the crown jewel of Ghana’s music industry—a night of glitz, glam, and enough heated debates to fuel a month’s worth of radio call-ins. Every year, fans passionately rally behind their faves, but no category attracts more fervor—or fury—than Artiste of the Year. It's more than an award; it’s a cultural battleground.

Once the nominations drop, Ghana splits into factions. From morning shows to meme pages, artists, pundits, and die-hard fans launch into impassioned defenses of their chosen ones. You’ll find barbershop arguments, office polls, WhatsApp voice notes turned essays, and TikTok challenges all feeding into the fire.

And this year? Oh, it’s electric.

The Class of 2025: A Lineup That Slaps

The 26th edition of the TGMA features a star-studded, genre-spanning cast of nominees: Stonebwoy, King Promise, King Paluta, Joe Mettle, Black Sherif, Team Eternity Ghana, and Kweku Smoke. It’s a rich mix of gospel, street rap, Afrobeats, and alternative flair, all deserving in their own right.

But let’s be real: the loudest noise surrounds a tantalizing trio—Stonebwoy, King Promise, and King Paluta. And this time, it’s not just about who’s had the most hits—it’s about history, hunger, and hard-earned respect.

King Paluta: The Local Champion

King Paluta may have started the year as an underdog, but somewhere between Makoma and Aseda, he became a force you couldn’t ignore. Nicknamed the “Local Champion,” he didn’t just release songs—he created cultural moments.

Makoma became an unofficial campaign song, soundtrackingrallies and gatherings like it was a national hymn. Aseda was even more curious—moving effortlessly from beer bars to pulpits. Yes, you read that right. Paluta had Ghana dancing and praying at the same time.

He wasn’t just dropping hits either. He dropped a solid album, featured heavily across the industry, and performed on virtually every major stage in Ghana. He waved the flag high for Oseikrom (Kumasi), proving the Ashanti capital is a creative powerhouse.

But here’s where the debate begins. Critics argue that his international visibility is limited, and his streaming numbersdon’t quite match up to his rivals. And while he has the street on lock, some say his artistry still has room to grow, especially in terms of stagecraft and versatility.

Still, Paluta gave Ghana one of its most authentic musical years—and sometimes, being the voice of the people counts more than numbers.

King Promise: The Cool Contender with Global Swag

If King Paluta is the voice of the street, King Promise is the sound of the skyline—polished, global, and impossibly smooth. His musical journey this year has been nothing short of cinematic.

Riding the wave from his continental smash “Terminator,”King Promise kept the heat on with Paris and Continental, bangers that exude a certain cool—like sunglasses at night kind of cool. These songs have become staples at fashion events, rooftop parties, and Afrobeats playlists across the continent.

The numbers? Stunning. King Promise's streaming figures are among the highest in the category, and his digital footprint is undeniable. His shows in Asia, Europe, and parts of Africashowcased not just reach, but demand. He’s become a fixture on international stages, even making quiet inroads into Nigeria, the holy grail of West African crossover.

But here’s what makes his story especially compelling: if he wins, he joins his contemporaries KiDi and Kuami Eugene in a tight-knit club of recent winners—completing what fans are now calling the “K Circle.” The sentiment behind that? Powerful. There’s a sense that King Promise has “suffered enough”—consistently good, rarely rewarded.

And sometimes, the crowd just wants to see the nice guy win.Not only has he been amazing is has gone “continental and certainly isn’t making a stop at Paris”.

Stonebwoy: The GOAT in Waiting?

Then comes Stonebwoy—the heavyweight. The kingmaker. The hitman with the most polished artillery in the business.

Fresh off his 2024 win, many assumed he’d take a quiet victory lap. Instead, Stonebwoy went into overdrive. His album Up&Runnin9 was a masterclass in cross-genre fluidity, with features that read like a who's who of global music royalty. From Grammy-nominated collaborators to chart-topping singles, he didn’t just represent Ghana—he exported it.

He didn’t stop there. Stonebwoy played some of the biggest stages in the world, including a massive set at London’s O2 Arena. Domestically, he delivered Jejereje—a song that not only dominated airwaves but solidified his dual status as mainstream and street-relevant.

This is an artist who has mastered the music business. A win this year would make Stonebwoy the first-ever three-time Artiste of the Year winner, and the only one to do it back-to-back. That’s dynasty talk. And while some argue his momentum isn’t as street-heavy as Paluta’s or as fresh as Promise’s, his consistency, range, and reach are unmatched. Indeed, and fact, his competitors might just be his fans.

In many ways, Stonebwoy is not fighting for recognition—he’s fighting for legacy.

The Spoiler Alert: When Underdogs Bark

And just when you think it's a three-horse race, here come the dark horses—ready to mess up your predictions.

Joe Mettle, Ghana’s gospel darling, has a loyal base and a reputation for pulling off shockers. His consistency in delivering hits with spiritual resonance keeps him quietly in the race. Could the church stage a coup?

Kweku Smoke brings gritty energy and an unapologetically raw style that resonates with younger audiences. His appeal may be niche, but it’s deep.

And then there’s Black Sherif—a darling of both fans and critics. While he hasn’t dominated the conversation this year like in the past, he still commands respect and attention. One strong push from voters could catapult him into surprise territory.

And here’s the kicker: a recent Ghana Music Live poll revealed that many fans support more than one nominee. In a year where the top three could split the vote, the door is wide open for an upset.

A Year of Firsts, or a Full Circle Moment?

So, who truly deserves it?

Is it Paluta, who turned local love into national dominance?

Is it Promise, whose global growth and loyal following scream “it’s his time”?

Or is it Stonebwoy, the man with the numbers, the narrative, and the unmatched artistry?

The truth? There’s no wrong answer this year. Every nominee brings something meaningful to the table—whether it’s street cred, sonic innovation, gospel inspiration, or global reach.

But only one crown. Only one name.

And on the night of the 26th TGMAs, when the spotlight hits, and the envelope opens, history will be made—one way or another.

Until then, the debates rage on. Twitter is talking. The fans are voting. And the streets? Oh, the streets are watching.