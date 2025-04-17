Nigerian actor under fire for calling married women with phone passwords prostitutes

Nigerian actor and online matchmaker, Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miami, has ignited a firestorm of reactions on social media following controversial remarks he made about married women who use passwords on their phones.

“Any housewife who has password on her phone is a prostitute. If a married woman can be putting password on her phone, she is a prostitute,” he said in a video that quickly went viral.

The statement has sparked widespread backlash and debate, with many accusing the actor of promoting toxic views on privacy and marital trust. Critics argue that his remarks reflect a troubling double standard and a lack of understanding about personal boundaries in relationships.

Lege Miami went further, criticizing women who adopt privacy habits similar to their husbands.

“So because your husband has his phone passworded, you too want to put yours as well? You are not ready for marriage. You can pack your load and leave the house. Quote me!” he charged.

His comments have reignited ongoing discussions around trust, autonomy, and gender dynamics within marriage. While a few supporters agree with his call for total transparency between spouses, many have slammed his logic as sexist and regressive.

Advocates for women’s rights and digital privacy have particularly taken issue with his claims, emphasizing that using passwords is not a sign of infidelity but rather a basic step toward safeguarding personal data.

Lege Miami, known for his outspoken personality and unfiltered matchmaking content, has often courted controversy online. However, this latest outburst has intensified scrutiny of his platform and the messages he shares, with many calling for more responsible conversations around marriage and technology in today’s digital age.