My wife is turning my children against me – Reggie Zippy cries out

UK-based Ghanaian musician, Reggie Zippy has accused his ex-wife, Edith Ward, of turning their children against him.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Reggie Zippy described the emotional pain he continues to endure, alleging that efforts to rebuild a healthy relationship with his children have been met with resistance and sabotage.

“Maybe when I speak Twi or any other Ghanaian language, her amazing mother, step-sister, and aunties will have the courage to tell her to stop turning my children against me,” he wrote, expressing frustration over what he called ongoing “torture.”

The musician accused his ex-wife of engaging in “parental alienation” and “character assassination,” claiming that he has been unfairly portrayed and silenced.

“Feel free to mock and vilify me. At least I spoke the truth of my reality before my last breath,” he wrote, explaining that he could no longer stay quiet about his experience.

Despite the emotional turmoil, Reggie said he remains at peace with his life, though the situation has left him feeling helpless about his relationship with his children.

“I am alright with my own life, but the continual sabotage of my children's love for me… seems to always blow up in my face,” he added.

Reggie Zippy ended his message by expressing a desire to tell his side of the story before it's too late, noting that he fears being misrepresented after his death.