MTN  Stands in Worship:  Nacee, Empress Gifty, Tagoe Sisters, and Hannah Marfo set to thrill Ghanaians

Accra is once again set to be stirred by anointed melodies and electrifying praise as MTN Ghana prepares to host its flagship gospel event, "Stands in Worship 2025", on Easter Sunday, April 20, at the Grand Arena.

The event, commencing at 6:00 p.m., promises an exceptional evening of praise, worship, spiritual rejuvenation.

"This year’s edition promises to be the most powerful yet, showcasing a stellar lineup of renowned gospel artists including Nacee, Empress Gifty, the Tagoe Sisters, Moses OK, Hannah Marfo, Bethel Revival Choir, MTN Viva Voices, and more.

Blending seasoned gospel icons with rising stars, the event promises to take audiences on a soul-stirring journey through timeless hymns and contemporary gospel rhythms.

The event is not only a musical celebration but also a moment for worship and reflection. It seeks to foster unity and spiritual renewal within the community, offering a platform for people from all backgrounds and denominations to come together and celebrate the true essence of Easter—hope, redemption, and love.

''MTN Stands in Worship" also aims to bring together Christians and gospel music lovers in a shared experience of worship and gratitude. The event will be live-streamed on MTN Ghana’s social media platforms, allowing a broader audience to join in from across the country and beyond.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the featured artists, fostering a unique bond between performers and worshippers. Guests are encouraged to wear all-white attire as a symbol of unity and purity, enhancing the atmosphere of reverence and worship.

Powered by MTN Ghana, this annual gospel concert has a strong legacy of excellence, having featured globally acclaimed gospel artistes such as Donnie McClurkin, William McDowell, Sinach, Micah Stampley, Nathaniel Bassey, Patrick Duncan, Joe Mettle, and Elder Mireku in previous editions.

Expectations are high for this year’s concert, which continues the tradition of delivering soul-stirring performances and unforgettable spiritual experiences. The event is organised as an expression of gratitude to God for His enduring mercy and blessings upon Ghana.

Organisers assure attendees that this year’s edition will be full of surprises and spiritually enriching moments. They emphasise that the presence of God will undoubtedly fill the venue as worshippers gather for this divine encounter