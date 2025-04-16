I married my wife just a year after dating following 3 years of being single — Harold Amenyah

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has disclosed that he had been single for three years before meeting his wife in 2022 and starting a relationship with her.

The actor said he moved quickly with marriage plans exactly a year after they began dating, eventually walking down the aisle on April Fool’s Day.

Speaking during an appearance on Accra-based UTV’s UCook with Empress Gifty, the filmmaker recalled how many thought his marriage on April 1, 2023, was a prank.

“I was single for three years before I met her. Exactly one year after I met her, we got married on our anniversary.

“People were asking if I was joking since it was on April Fool’s Day, but I was being serious,” the actor said.

Amenyah further spoke about how the wedding became a trend despite initial plans to keep it strictly private with just 100 attendees.

“My wedding was very private. Even when we were inviting people, we stated that no phones were allowed. Not one blogger was invited. It was just for 100 guests.

“It started spreading on WhatsApp—maybe a friend or family member took a picture just to prove they were there. And people were hungry for content. Even the fact that it was private made it go viral,” he said.

Meanwhile, the actor tied the knot with his wife, Irene Owusu, in a traditional marriage ceremony held in Peduase, with guests including colleague actors, family, and friends such as Caroline Sampson, Eddy Acquah, and others.