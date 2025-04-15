ModernGhana logo
Judge fed up as Lilwin delays settlement in GH¢5million defamation case

  Tue, 15 Apr 2025
The GH₵5 million defamation battle between actress Martha Ankomah and actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, is beginning to test the patience of the High Court in Accra.

What was expected to be a straightforward resolution is now dragging, as Lilwin and his legal team failed to show up in court on April 14, 2025—missing the deadline to finalize an out-of-court settlement both parties had agreed on by April 1.

The lawsuit stems from comments Lilwin allegedly made in response to Martha Ankomah’s public stance on not working with Kumawood actors, which she linked to concerns about poor storylines in their productions.

In the wake of that statement, Lilwin fired back—allegedly crossing a line that prompted Martha to seek legal redress.

Though the actor previously approached the actress to resolve the matter outside the courtroom, his follow-through has left much to be desired.

Martha’s lawyer, Nii Appiatu Plange, told the court that all terms were submitted to Lil Win’s legal team in mid-March but, since then, radio silence.

“I sent the agreed terms to defendant’s lawyer for defendant to sign in the middle of March but as I speak, I have not heard anything from Counsel,” Plange noted.

A representative for Lilwin’s lead counsel blamed the delay on illness, claiming the documents had only recently been given to the actor to sign. She pleaded with the court for more time.

That explanation didn’t sit well with Justice Forson Agyapong Baah, who expressed clear frustration over the stalled progress.

“I honestly thought today we were going to adopt the terms of settlement. This dragging of feet in signing the terms is not good for anybody,” he remarked.

-mynewsgh

