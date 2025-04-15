'Know me for what I do to impact humanity, material possessions' — Kobby Kyei

Award-winning Ghanaian online journalist Kobby Kyei, born Augustine Koranteng Kyei, has shared the greatest achievement in his blogging career.

Speaking on The Stand Point show with Oheneyere Gifty Anti, Kobby emphasized that he isn't driven by material possessions but rather the impact he makes on humanity.

He narrates that he is guided by his upbringing where he saw his parents always providing services to humanity and not bothering about what they will get in return.

"I don't want people to know me for what I drive. I don't want you to know me and have a perception of where I live. I want you to hear my name and have a perception of what I do for humanity," Kobby said, receiving warm applause from the host and audience.

Kobby, an award-winning journalist, has extensively traveled across Ghana, shedding light on critical issues and telling stories that demand attention. His dedication to his craft and his passion for humanity are an inspiration to many.