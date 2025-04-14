ModernGhana logo
Rap pays but you must be smart to enjoy — Obibini

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Obibini has highlighted the significant financial benefits available in Ghana’s rap industry.

He, however, explained that these benefits are only accessible to rappers who are smart enough to identify their niche in the increasingly competitive space.

Speaking on Akoma FM’s Entertainment 360 on Saturday, April 12, Obibini stressed that about five of the country’s top ten artistes are rappers.

“I can name the top ten artistes in Ghana who are influential and wealthy — five of them are rappers. Rap pays, but the only thing you need to do is to be smart and choose the vehicle you want to rap on.

“You can put rap on Afrobeats, Highlife, and a host of other genres. Rap is flexible. However, you need to be serious and pay particular attention to whatever you want to rap on,” he said.

In recent times, several renowned rappers such as Amerado and King Paluta have switched to singing — a trend many attribute to the perceived low financial rewards in the rap game.

But according to Obibini, the switch may be largely due to the demanding nature of rap, which he said requires more effort than singing.

“Rap is hard work. Writing 16 bars three times on one song takes a lot of brainpower.

“This is not to discredit singers, but it is what it is — that’s why many switch from rap to release singles,” he observed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

