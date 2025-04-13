I’m no longer bothered by sensationalised headlines – KiDi

Ghanaian musician KiDi has stated that he has grown thick skin when it comes to dealing with sensational media headlines.

The singer and songwriter, who has been in the spotlight for nearly a decade, shared his journey of personal growth and media awareness during an interview on The Chat hosted by Ekow Koomson on Channel One TV.

Reflecting on his early days in the music industry, Kidi admitted that he once struggled with the way the media portrayed him, especially when headlines seemed exaggerated, taken out of context, or designed purely to attract clicks and stir controversy.

The singer went on to explain that, over time, he came to terms with the reality of how the media works—particularly in the entertainment industry, where buzz and virality often drive the narrative more than nuance and accuracy.

“When I see sensationalised headlines, I laugh but initially, when I started music, I used to have so much problems with those headlines. I didn’t know that you needed to sensationalise stuff to get people talking but now when I see these things, I am like something new will come tomorrow and they will stop talking about it.”

Kidi's comments came in response to a reference made to a notable incident from 2021, when he was nominated for the prestigious Artiste of the Year category at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

At the time, the award went to celebrated gospel singer Diana Hamilton, sparking a flurry of speculation and controversial headlines.

According to various media reports at the time, Kidi was said to have “stormed out” of the auditorium in anger after the loss—a narrative that captured widespread attention and stirred debate among fans and media pundits.

—citinewsroom