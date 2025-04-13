ModernGhana logo
Sarkodie never repeats sneakers – Stylist reveals

  Sun, 13 Apr 2025
Sarkodie’s stylist, Trendy Rail, has disclosed that the award-winning rapper never repeats a pair of his iconic Air Force sneakers.

Appearing on the Saturday, April 12 edition of The Chat on Channel One TV, Trendy Rail discussed the behind-the-scenes realities of styling some of Africa's biggest stars, where she made the disclosure.

“We can’t count the costumes in Sarkodie’s wardrobe. His Air Forces, for example, he doesn’t repeat them. He has a room just full of trainers.”

Delving deeper into the conversation, Trendy Rail turned to a growing trend that has long frustrated fashion professionals working with top-tier artistes, the practice of throwing costumes and expensive garments into the crowd during performances.

“Some of these clothes are very expensive. If custom-made, they can cost between £8,000 to £10,000 but it is the artistes’ daily lives and they don’t see anything wrong with the throwing of costumes, but for a stylist like me, I get upset.

“Sarkodie had this red jacket during the 2022 Rapperholic concert, he took off the jacket and threw it in the crowd and I kid you not, that jacket was probably £3,000 or £4,000.”

—CitiNewsroom

