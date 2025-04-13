Shatta Wale’s strategic brand will keep him relevant for decades – Attractive Mustapha

Ghanaian journalist and blogger Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, popularly known as Attractive Mustapha, has stated that Shatta Wale's brand will remain dominant in the Ghanaian music industry for many years to come.

Speaking on GTV's Spectacle show with presenter Hagar Owusu, Attractive Mustapha disagreed with veteran actor Abeiku Sagoe, who suggested that today’s musicians lack humility. Mr. Sagoe had shared an experience about a musician's attitude during a trip to the Central Region but declined to mention the artist’s name. He used the incident to emphasize the importance of humility in showbiz.

However, Attractive Mustapha countered the argument, insisting that humility should not be confused with branding. He emphasized that an artist's brand is often strategic and intentional, especially in the case of Shatta Wale.

“Shatta Wale has been on top for more than a decade because of his controversial branding and consistent delivery of good music,” Attractive Mustapha said. “Artistes like Shatta Wale are where they are today because they’ve been able to position themselves in a way that sparks conversation and draws attention — that’s branding, not lack of humility.”

He further stated that whether people like or dislike Shatta Wale, his unique brand identity will keep him relevant for a very long time.

"If you're not careful, you might confuse his bold brand persona with a lack of ability or respect," he added. “But it's important to separate his real-life personality from the brand he has built.”

Attractive Mustapha’s comments have sparked further conversation about how branding plays a key role in an artist's longevity and public image in the entertainment industry.