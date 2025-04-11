Junior Pope’s wife shares emotional tribute one year after his death

Family of Junior Pope

One year after the demise of popular Nollywood actor Junior Pope, his wife, Jennifer Awele Odonwodo, shared an emotional message on social media.

This is the first time Jennifer has spoken publicly since his passing in April 2024. In her post, she talked about how life has changed for her and their three sons — Jason, Jaden, and Jamon.

She said the pain of losing her husband is still very fresh and that the children often ask about the promises their father made before he died. These include plans to take Jason and Jaden to a football academy and buy a toy car for little Jamon.

“I still don't have the right words to respond to Jason and Jaden,” she wrote. “Then the littlest one, Jamon… keeps asking when Daddy is bringing the big toy car he promised.”

Jennifer thanked everyone who has supported her and her family, saying they feel Junior Pope's love around them every day.

“Though you're no longer by our side, you live on in every memory, every smile, and every tear,” she added.

She ended her tribute by saying, “We cannot question God, right? May your soul rest in perfect peace, my love.”

Junior Pope was a well-loved actor in the Nigerian movie industry. His death left a big gap in Nollywood and in the hearts of many fans.