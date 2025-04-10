ModernGhana logo
Thu, 10 Apr 2025

Wendy Shay surprises Ashaiman schoolgirl in viral dance video

A young girl from Ashaiman is experiencing a life-changing moment after her viral dance to Wendy Shay’s hit song, “Too Late,” earned her a heartwarming surprise from the music star herself.

Tracy, a pupil of Ridoana Comprehensive School, captured the attention of social media users when a 30-second video of her singing and dancing passionately to Wendy Shay’s track surfaced on April 3, 2025. The video quickly gained traction, with many praising her energy and talent. However, some critics questioned her choice of attire and expressions, calling them inappropriate for a child.

Despite the mixed reactions, the music star was moved by Tracy’s enthusiasm and decided to take action. Wendy Shay, who had performed at Ridoana Comprehensive School during the All Ashaiman Schools Festival, returned to honor the young girl. In a touching video shared on her social media, Wendy spoke to the school’s students and staff, recounting the moment she first saw Tracy perform.

“About a week ago, I came here to this school to perform, and during my performance, there was this talented, beautiful, shining star—Tracy—dancing and singing passionately to my song ‘Too Late.’ The video went viral and is still trending. So I came back today to say thank you and to reward my little star, my shining star, Tracy,” Wendy said, her words filled with pride.

In a moment of true generosity, Wendy Shay announced a full educational scholarship for Tracy, covering her education from Class 5 all the way through to university.

The visit wasn’t just about the scholarship. Wendy also presented Tracy with an undisclosed sum of money, along with assorted drinks and other gift items, further adding to the young girl's joy.

Comments

Anita | 4/11/2025 12:23:21 AM

Lucky girl

Comments1
