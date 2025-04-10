ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 10 Apr 2025 Industry News

Mayford Muzik sings about God’s love in debut song 'Odo'

Mayford Muzik sings about God’s love in debut song Odo

Gospel singer Mayford Muzik is using her music to inspire hope and trust in God’s love, especially during difficult moments.

Her debut single, Odo, produced by Kaywa of Highly Spiritual Record, emphasizes the unwavering and ever-present love of God for those feeling burdened or lost.

Born Mavis Fordjour, Mayford Muzik believes the love of God is often overlooked in today’s world. In Odo, she shares her personal testimony, revealing how trusting in God’s love has helped her overcome life’s many challenges.

“My journey has taught me that God's love is the ultimate insurance policy – it's the one thing that can never be taken away,” she said. “This is the message I bring to the world as I release my first song, and I know it will be a blessing.”

In a world where depression and anxiety are increasingly common, Mayford Muzik offers a message of comfort, encouraging listeners to look beyond their own strength and find solace in divine love. She describes God’s love as a dependable anchor and the key to navigating life’s storms.

The music video for Odo, now streaming on YouTube, visually captures this message. It features a compelling scene of a woman lost in a desert, who is rescued by an angel and led to a stream—a powerful metaphor for God’s love and deliverance during times of desperation.

With Odo, Mayford Muzik brings an uplifting and faith-filled message that is sure to resonate with those seeking hope and spiritual encouragement.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha-nii-okai-inusah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

15 minutes ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, a former Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education NDC cannot end double track by 2027 — Ex-Ministry of Education PRO

27 minutes ago

The National Third Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Masawud Osman [VIDEO] "I swear to God, I will kill any officer who raids my house" — NPP Natio...

2 hours ago

Many NPP members facing persecution in the name of accountability — Afenyo Markin Many NPP members facing persecution in the name of accountability — Afenyo Marki...

3 hours ago

Bawku: How the youth set police barracks ablaze in violent clashes over death of civilian Bawku: How the youth set police barracks ablaze in violent clashes over death of...

3 hours ago

Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi is KMA Boss Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi is KMA Boss

3 hours ago

Savannah Police arrest suspect in Pwalugu robbery, murder of mobile money vendor Savannah Police arrest suspect in Pwalugu robbery, murder of mobile money vendor

3 hours ago

Police arrest suspect in viral tanker assault video at Anyinam Police arrest suspect in viral tanker assault video at Anyinam

3 hours ago

High Court dismisses election petition against Annoh Dompreh, awards GH¢25,000 cost High Court dismisses election petition against Annoh Dompreh, awards GH¢25,000 c...

3 hours ago

IGP visits Bawku following deadly police-civilian clash IGP visits Bawku following deadly police-civilian clash

3 hours ago

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe ‘Bigger thieves’ walk freely while motorbike theft gets 15 years jail term — Fra...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line