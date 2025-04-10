Mayford Muzik sings about God’s love in debut song 'Odo'

Gospel singer Mayford Muzik is using her music to inspire hope and trust in God’s love, especially during difficult moments.

Her debut single, Odo, produced by Kaywa of Highly Spiritual Record, emphasizes the unwavering and ever-present love of God for those feeling burdened or lost.

Born Mavis Fordjour, Mayford Muzik believes the love of God is often overlooked in today’s world. In Odo, she shares her personal testimony, revealing how trusting in God’s love has helped her overcome life’s many challenges.

“My journey has taught me that God's love is the ultimate insurance policy – it's the one thing that can never be taken away,” she said. “This is the message I bring to the world as I release my first song, and I know it will be a blessing.”

In a world where depression and anxiety are increasingly common, Mayford Muzik offers a message of comfort, encouraging listeners to look beyond their own strength and find solace in divine love. She describes God’s love as a dependable anchor and the key to navigating life’s storms.

The music video for Odo, now streaming on YouTube, visually captures this message. It features a compelling scene of a woman lost in a desert, who is rescued by an angel and led to a stream—a powerful metaphor for God’s love and deliverance during times of desperation.

With Odo, Mayford Muzik brings an uplifting and faith-filled message that is sure to resonate with those seeking hope and spiritual encouragement.