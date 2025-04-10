ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Kofi Kinaata don't use negative stories to grab headlines but still relevant in the music scene' — Atom Reloaded

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah II Contributor
Industry News Kofi Kinaata dont use negative stories to grab headlines but still relevant in the music scene — Atom Reloaded
THU, 10 APR 2025

Kofi Kinaata's remarkable ability to navigate the music industry without controversy has earned him a reputation as a role model for Ghanaian artistes.

In an interview with DjQwequ on Ahomka 99.5 FM, Atom Reloaded commended Kofi Kinaata's consistency and advised fellow artists to follow his example.

"Negative stories may grab headlines, but they die off very easily," Atom Reloaded said. "Artists like Kofi Kinaata prove that staying positive is the key to a long and successful music career."

Atom Reloaded's admiration for Kofi Kinaata is shared by many in the industry. The Takoradi-based artiste has built a loyal fan base and established himself as a respected figure in Ghanaian music. His commitment to creating meaningful content and avoiding controversy has paid off, with a career spanning multiple hit songs and an album.

"Kofi Kinaata is one artiste who has managed to stay relevant without resorting to controversy and this has paid off for him," Atom Reloaded added.

In conclusion, Atom Reloaded emphasises the importance of staying true to oneself and doing the right thing.

"My advice to fellow artistes is to stay positive, be true to yourselves, and do the right thing," he said. "I believe that if you stay focused and maintain a positive image, it will pay off in the long run."

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Afenyo-Markin’s plea led to suspension of Ntim Fordjour’s arrest by NIB – Vanderpuye reveals Afenyo-Markin’s plea led to suspension of Ntim Fordjour’s arrest by NIB – Vander...

21 minutes ago

Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong We must never use state institutions to silence voices of conscience — Kennedy A...

22 minutes ago

Present Ntim Fordjour to NIB by 10:00AM or we shall plug him from his house – Vanderpuye warns Afenyo-Markin 'Present Ntim Fordjour to NIB by 10:00AM or we shall plug him from his house' – ...

1 hour ago

Apologise to Ashantis over your ‘below belt’ mockery of our ‘L and R’ — MC Portfolio to Sam George Apologise to Ashantis over your ‘below belt’ mockery of our ‘L and R’ — MC Portf...

2 hours ago

Chinese man, six Ghanaians in court over GHC440,000 game cheating Chinese man, six Ghanaians in court over GHC440,000 game cheating  

2 hours ago

Some of the arrested illegal miners 28 illegal miners arrested, 85 excavators, 2 bulldozers seized in Western North

2 hours ago

Police arrest man in viral video attacking man with machete Police arrest man in viral video attacking man with machete

2 hours ago

Minority NPP runs to Speaker Bagbin over NIB’s attempted arrest of Ntim Fordjour Minority NPP runs to Speaker Bagbin over NIB’s attempted arrest of Ntim Fordjour

2 hours ago

REGSEC to demolish structures on Weija and Dansoman ramsar sites today REGSEC to demolish structures on Weija and Dansoman ramsar sites today

2 hours ago

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George Someone got defrauded of GHS64,000 in my name — Sam George preaches cyber litera...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line