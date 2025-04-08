ModernGhana logo
Artistes must normalize engaging and updating their fans — D-Cryme

TUE, 08 APR 2025

Ghanaian rapper D-Cryme, known in private life as Darlington Agyekum, has highlighted the importance of musicians actively engaging with their fans.

He suggested that neglecting fans by failing to update or interact with them can make them feel abandoned or lead to negative perceptions.

The award-winning rapper, in an interview on 3Music TV on Monday, April 7, advised against adopting a snobbish attitude towards fans, citing how social media now offers an easy avenue for direct interaction.

“And if you want them to show up somewhere for you, it means they matter to you. They are part of your responsibility. So, if you start building a fanbase, don’t leave them hanging—don’t make them figure things out on their own. Update them, because they are humans,” he said.

“There is social media—you can easily talk to them there as well. Like I said, as much as they are humans, they have opinions. They want to see you somewhere. For all you know, they might have even defended you yesterday in a conversation,” he added.

He stressed that fans’ opinions matter and that maintaining a consistent connection with them is crucial for building a strong and lasting relationship.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

