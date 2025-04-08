ModernGhana logo
D-Cryme contests SRC President position at Methodist University

TUE, 08 APR 2025

Ghanaian rapper D-Cryme, known in private life as Darlington Agyekum, has declared his intention to run for the position of Student Representative Council (SRC) President at the Methodist University College.

The famed musician aims to build a university community that supports, protects, and uplifts every student through a 10-pillar plan.

The announcement, made in a social media post on Monday, April 7, outlined his focus on key areas such as Transparency & Accountability, Academic Support & Resources, Student Welfare & Well-being, and Campus Infrastructure & Development.

It also includes Student Engagement, Governance & Participation, Entertainment & Sports, Campus Safety & Security, Financial Support and Scholarships, Amendments and Review of the Constitution, and Mature Student Dialogue Questions and Answers.

“Dear fellow students, the time for transformational leadership is NOW! Team D-Cryme is here to champion a new era of Transparency, Accountability, and Action. Our mission is clear: to build a campus that supports, protects, and uplifts every student,” the musician wrote on Facebook.

He stressed that the university is more than just a place of learning, noting it is a thriving community where ideas, dreams, and aspirations come to life.

“Over the years, I have dedicated myself to making meaningful contributions to this institution. From pioneering the Wall of Fame, which honors outstanding administrators and lecturers, to launching the Digital Screen Initiative, which enhances communication and engagement across campus, my leadership will always be about innovation, inclusivity, and impact,” he stated.

If successful, D-Cryme will follow in the footsteps of Reggae Dancehall singer Samini and fellow musician Guru, who have both successfully run for SRC President positions at GIMPA and the University of Ghana, respectively.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

